Big police deployment in Estepona to detain psychiatric patient with access to weapons

National Police officers launched an extensive security operation to safely restrain, detain and take a psychiatric patient to a specialist hospital unit in Malaga province. The incident happened last Friday in Estepona, where the individual had barricaded himself in a rural house with guns inside, which prompted health professionals to call for support.

At first, it was only the doctors who went to the house, but they soon called the National Police for help, as the patient was acting aggressively.

When he became aware of the police presence, the man took cover inside the house. Due to the fact he had access to weapons inside the house and the risk he posed on his own life and that of those nearby, the officers mobilised the force's special operational security group (GOES), trained to handle extreme situations.

Once inside the property, officers managed to restrain the patient and the health services evacuated him to the psychiatric unit of a hospital in the province. They also seized the guns, although they allegedly belonged to a relative.

A source at Malaga's provincial National Police headquarters described the operation as "humanitarian", assuring that there were "no injuries" to anyone involved in the incident.