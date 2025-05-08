Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Special operational group officers, in a file image. SUR
Big police deployment in Estepona to detain psychiatric patient with access to weapons
112 incident

Big police deployment in Estepona to detain psychiatric patient with access to weapons

A special National Police task force had to intervene to restrain the patient so that he could be transferred to a specialist hospital unit in Malaga province

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 17:33

National Police officers launched an extensive security operation to safely restrain, detain and take a psychiatric patient to a specialist hospital unit in Malaga province. The incident happened last Friday in Estepona, where the individual had barricaded himself in a rural house with guns inside, which prompted health professionals to call for support.

At first, it was only the doctors who went to the house, but they soon called the National Police for help, as the patient was acting aggressively.

When he became aware of the police presence, the man took cover inside the house. Due to the fact he had access to weapons inside the house and the risk he posed on his own life and that of those nearby, the officers mobilised the force's special operational security group (GOES), trained to handle extreme situations.

Once inside the property, officers managed to restrain the patient and the health services evacuated him to the psychiatric unit of a hospital in the province. They also seized the guns, although they allegedly belonged to a relative.

A source at Malaga's provincial National Police headquarters described the operation as "humanitarian", assuring that there were "no injuries" to anyone involved in the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  4. 4 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  5. 5 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  6. 6 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  8. 8 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  9. 9 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  10. 10 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Big police deployment in Estepona to detain psychiatric patient with access to weapons