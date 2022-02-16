Police arrest man who robbed tourists at gunpoint in Estepona Investigators say he may be behind three other similar violent incidents in the Costa del Sol town

Police in Estepona believe he may be responsible for a total of four violent assaults / SUR

National Police have arrested a man who robbed tourists at gunpoint in Estepona and three other armed robberies in commercial establishments.

On 8 February, the tourists, husband and wife, were walking in Estepona when the man grabbed the woman’s bag and threatened her with a gun. The victim immediately called the 091 telephone number for the National Police and a patrol car was sent to the scene.

Once there, with the suspect on the run, the victims provided the officers with a description of the thief and the stolen items.

A few minutes later, officers were notified about another nearby incident, a violent robbery where a cashier was threatened at gunpoint and the robber made off with the contents of the till.

The description matched the man who had threatened the tourists, and he had fled the scene in a car.

When he was stopped by police, they found the contents of the earlier robberies in the car and they identified the 37-year-old driver as the suspect.

Police in Estepona believe he may be responsible for a total of four violent assaults, including assaults where a large knife was brandished at victims.