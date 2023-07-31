Parents of two-month-old baby who tested positive for cocaine arrested in Marbella The child was admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital with a fractured femur, among other injuries, and the child has been taken into care as a precautionary measure

Irene Quirante Malaga

National Police officers have arrested the parents of a two-month-old baby for their alleged involvement in a crime of ill-treatment. Doctors at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella raised the alarm after the child was admitted with a fractured femur, among other injuries, and the baby tested positive for cocaine consumption.

It happened last Saturday, when medical staff activated the protocol due to the suspicion of abuse by the parents, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. The investigation, carried out by officers in Estepona, where the young couple live, led to the arrest of the couple in the hospital itself and their subsequent transfer into police custody.

Yesterday (Sunday), the parents of the baby appeared before a court in Estepona, which ordered the removal of parental authority for both of them, as a precautionary measure. According to the National Police, the young child is now out of danger, although still admitted in hospital. The social services department were informed of the facts.