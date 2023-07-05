Overturned car causes traffic tailbacks in both directions of A-7 near Estepona The accident happened at around 7.15 am this Wednesday morning at kilometre 1062 on the Cadiz carriageway

There has been a serious traffic accident early this Wednesday morning, 5 July, near Estepona, on the Costa del Sol. As reported by sources at the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre, a vehicle overturned on the A-7 at kilometre 1062, in the direction of Cadiz, just after 7.15 am. According to the DGT's traffic management centre in Malaga province, the accident is causing traffic tailbacks of at least two kilometres in both directions.

According to the first callers who contacted the emergency telephone number, the vehicle may have collided with the crash barrier and overturned. According to these witnesses, at least two people were trapped in the vehicle, although this has not yet been confirmed by 112.

Firefighters, 061 medical staff, Guardia Civil traffic officers and road maintenance personnel were sent to the scene of the accident.

The cause of the accident and whether there are any injuries are not known at the moment.