Work starts on new Manilva to Sabinillas footpath The town hall plans to start work on the first phase this week, with an investment of 1.1 million euros from Malaga's provincial authority

A digital image of what the footpath will look like when compete

Work is due to start this week to build a footpath which will connect Manilva with Sabinillas, according to Manilva town hall.

The work to the first phase of the project is expected to take around three months to complete during which time the town hall has said that the area will remain open to traffic.

The path will be just over one kilometre long and three metres wide. According to the town hall, the footpath, «improves pedestrian accessibility from the urban area of Manilva to the coastal neighbourhood of San Luis de Sabinillas», eliminating the barrier posed by the A-377 road, which does not accommodate pedestrians.

Three phases

Street lighting and safety barriers will be installed and the project is being funded by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, to the tune of 1.1 million euros.

The first phase of works will affect the section between the Sabinillas roundabout and the junction at Manilva Green. The second will go from the junction to Manilva town centre and the third will be the downhill verge.

«The aim is to ensure the safety of this path for those on foot or on bicycles, and to build a pleasant walkway allowing sustainable mobility by not having to use the car. The opening of this footpath is also of tourist and aesthetic interest for the town,» the mayor concluded.