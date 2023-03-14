New Estepona town hall building opens, complete with a fun slide between two floors White latticework is designed to keep out the sun's rays, while on its roof photovoltaic panels will collect the energy needed to make it self-sufficient

Hundreds of local residents attended the official opening of new Estepona town hall on Friday 10 March.

The new building includes a slide connecting the fourth and fifth floors and is a reminder of the town’s failed attempt to have a public slide at Los Niños playground which closed the day after it opened four years ago, after users were injured when using it.

Now Estepona’s mayor, José María García Urbano is able to laugh at the mistake and has incorporated a slide into the design of the new town hall headquarters. However, this structure is for the use of town hall staff and may be available to the public spontaneously.

At the moment it is just the ground floor of the building that is open to the public while work to the upper floors is ongoing. During the opening ceremony, García Urbano said, "This is the culmination of twelve years of enormous work.”

Sustainable building

The white latticework covering the new town hall is designed to keep out the sun's rays, while on its roof photovoltaic panels will collect the energy needed to make it self-sufficient. However, the budget for the state-of-the-art environmentally-friendly building overran by 1.8 million euros.

The president of Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, Francisco Salado said that the new building would “make history" and added: "The case of Estepona will be studied, it is a benchmark of sustainable modernity".

García Urbano had previously announced that Estepona now has a new one-euro-a-day car park under the new town hall. Malaga’s Thyssen Museum is due to open an exhibition at the new building in April, according to the town hall.