National and international tattoo artists join at the 10th ExpoTattoo fair in Estepona

Estepona town hall has announced that the 10th ExpoTattoo exhibition will take place on 7, 8 and 9 March at the local conference centre, the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos. More than 120 national and international tattoo artists from countries such as Colombia, UK, France, Brazil, Venezuela, Czech Republic and Romania will join together for a charitable event that seeks to break the stigma around the art of tattooing.

The special guest artist this year will be Miguel Morales from Jerez.

ExpoTattoo is organised by Art-Tattoo Estepona, in collaboration with Estepona town hall. Councillor for youth Julia Simón has highlighted the municipal support in the organisation of one of the three most important tattoo events on the national scene. Profits from the event will go to the children's oncology volunteers association of the Hospital Materno (AVOI).

Event coordinator Antonio Guerrero has said that this year's ExpoTattoo will use the European exhibition model in which the public will be able to observe a large number of artists in the same room. Some of the tattoo art performed at the exhibition will be so complex that the process will span the three days of the event.

ExpoTattoo will open to the public at 12pm each of the three days. All the tattoos done during the day will enter a competition with more than 12 different categories. The tattoo sessions on Friday and Saturday will be followed by musical performances, starting around 7pm. Each evening, the winning tattoo of the day will be announced. The 'Best Tattoo' of the three days will be announced at the end of the Sunday session, at 7.30pm.

ExpoTattoo will have a symbolic entry fee of 5 euros, to make the event accessible to as many people as possible and promote "a world that is less and less discriminating against the art".