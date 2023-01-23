Mushing around in Manilva The unusual sporting event will bring together runners and their dogs from all over Spain

The fifteenth Manilva Mushing Race is taking place on 19 February, when the town will be full of ‘mushers’ and their dogs, who will travel from all over Spain to participate in the event.

It is organised jointly between the Córdoba Mushing Club and Manilva town hall and includes different types of races. The programme starts at 7am, when dogs will be checked over by vets. The first event of the day is a cart competition, which is scheduled to begin at 8.20 am.

This will be followed by scooter, bikejoring and canicross. There will also be a junior canicross competition at 10.30 am and a children's canicross competition at 11.30 am.

A prize-giving ceremony will take place at the Manilva’s muti-use sports centre where the awards for the Andalusia Cup 2022 / 2023 will also be presented.

A number of organisations including Andalucía Mushing, the Andalusian Winter Sports Federation (FADI), the Andalusian Regional Government and the national government are involved in the event. Private companies that collaborate are López Cano Talleres, InterSport, Ownat -The Real Food-, Agaz, BMS and Excavaciones El Menita.