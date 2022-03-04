New mural added in Estepona It is the 62nd piece in the town's outdoor museum and it combines graffiti with sculptural elements

Local Malaga artist, Juan Pineda, has completed Estepona's 62nd mural and has broadened the Costa del Sol's offer of urban art. The piece, title 'The Modern Fisherman', combines graffiti with sculptural elements

Financed by waste management company Urbansur, the artwork spans 112 square metres and took the artist three weeks to complete. Pineda spent a fortnight shaping and painting the metal pieces and another week was spent applying them to the designated wall.

The mural is an allegory of the current Estepona: a town that has been able to conserve its tradtitions and essences, while also undergoing a transformation and modernisation with the objective of improving the lives of locals.