Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Assembly of the crochet Christmas tree in Cancelada. SUR.
Costa del Sol

More than a thousand crochet pieces make up Cancelada's Christmas tree in Estepona

It can now be seen in Plaza José Vázquez in this neighbourhood of the Costa del Sol town

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:04

The creativity and collective work of a group of residents of the Cancelada neighbourhood of Estepona are giving shape this year to one of the most original and colourful crochet Christmas trees, which is currently being installed in Plaza José Vázquez.

Since September, the participants of the crochet workshop held at the municipal offices, together with other residents who have joined in on a voluntary basis, have spent hundreds of hours knitting more than a thousand pieces that will completely cover a 12-metre-high structure.

The organisers of the project said, "Each piece has been handmade, combining traditional techniques with personalised designs that reflect the diversity and creative spirit of the group. The result is a figure full of colour and community meaning, which vindicates the artistic value of our traditional crochet and the role of textile arts in the social life of this neighbourhood."

The coordinated work of these women has turned the project into a true collective work. "We have put a lot of enthusiasm into each stitch," agree the participants, who highlight "the camaraderie" generated during months of joint work and "the satisfaction of seeing how the neighbourhood is adorned with an initiative born directly from us".

The tree will be inaugurated on 12 December at 6pm, just before the Zambombá Flamenca show scheduled in this space. The event will feature a performance by the group Con Azúcar y Canela and the dance academy Solo Flamenco, plus a tasting of Christmas sweets and chestnut cake.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town extends opening hours for Christmas amid controversy
  2. 2 Third Malaga village advises residents not to drink tap water
  3. 3 Mijas council to dissolve the company that managed the troubled Hipódromo racecourse
  4. 4 Police on eastern Costa del Sol step up checks on mopeds
  5. 5 Benalmádena town hall launches responsible pet ownership campaign
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol shopping centre celebrates 25th anniversary
  7. 7 Higuerón Resort hosts New Year's Eve gala with an exclusive menu by Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos
  8. 8 Legendary voice of Neil Diamond reproduced during Benalmádena tribute show
  9. 9 Malaga is the province in Spain with the most gender-based murders this year
  10. 10 CK La Quinta: a place to recover, settle and feel at home

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than a thousand crochet pieces make up Cancelada's Christmas tree in Estepona

More than a thousand crochet pieces make up Cancelada&#039;s Christmas tree in Estepona