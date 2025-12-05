More than a thousand crochet pieces make up Cancelada's Christmas tree in Estepona

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:04 Share

The creativity and collective work of a group of residents of the Cancelada neighbourhood of Estepona are giving shape this year to one of the most original and colourful crochet Christmas trees, which is currently being installed in Plaza José Vázquez.

Since September, the participants of the crochet workshop held at the municipal offices, together with other residents who have joined in on a voluntary basis, have spent hundreds of hours knitting more than a thousand pieces that will completely cover a 12-metre-high structure.

The organisers of the project said, "Each piece has been handmade, combining traditional techniques with personalised designs that reflect the diversity and creative spirit of the group. The result is a figure full of colour and community meaning, which vindicates the artistic value of our traditional crochet and the role of textile arts in the social life of this neighbourhood."

The coordinated work of these women has turned the project into a true collective work. "We have put a lot of enthusiasm into each stitch," agree the participants, who highlight "the camaraderie" generated during months of joint work and "the satisfaction of seeing how the neighbourhood is adorned with an initiative born directly from us".

The tree will be inaugurated on 12 December at 6pm, just before the Zambombá Flamenca show scheduled in this space. The event will feature a performance by the group Con Azúcar y Canela and the dance academy Solo Flamenco, plus a tasting of Christmas sweets and chestnut cake.