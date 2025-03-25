Costa del Sol town gets cheesy with around 30 companies selling their wares at fair this weekend

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:55 Compartir

The tenth 'Popi' Sabor a Málaga cheese fair will bring together around thirty companies this coming weekend (Friday 28 to Sunday 30 March) on Calle Real in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. It is an initiative promoted by the town hall and the professional ham cutter José María Téllez 'Popi', along with the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, through its promotional brand Sabor a Málaga.

The foodie market is once again being held with the aim of promoting and highlighting the great quality and variety of the cheeses and dairy products produced by the participating companies, 80 per cent of which are from Malaga province.

Cheese continues to be the star product of this fair, but there will also be many other products on sale, such as other dairy products, nuts, wine, oil, olives, pickles and pâtés. The cheese fair will be open from 12pm to 10pm.

The cheese fair coincides with the Saborea Estepona (Taste Estepona) tapas route with more than 30 bars and restaurants offering a tapa and drink (beer, soft drink or water) for three euros or tapa and wine for four euros.

The opening hours of the tapas route will be Friday from 8pm to 11pm, Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm and then 8 to 11pm, then on Sunday from 1 to 4pm.