Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the last Estepona cheese fair. SUR
Costa del Sol town gets cheesy with around 30 companies selling their wares at fair this weekend
Food and drink

Costa del Sol town gets cheesy with around 30 companies selling their wares at fair this weekend

The event coincides with the Saborea Estepona (Taste Estepona) tapas route with more than 30 bars and restaurants participating

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:55

The tenth 'Popi' Sabor a Málaga cheese fair will bring together around thirty companies this coming weekend (Friday 28 to Sunday 30 March) on Calle Real in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. It is an initiative promoted by the town hall and the professional ham cutter José María Téllez 'Popi', along with the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, through its promotional brand Sabor a Málaga.

The foodie market is once again being held with the aim of promoting and highlighting the great quality and variety of the cheeses and dairy products produced by the participating companies, 80 per cent of which are from Malaga province.

Cheese continues to be the star product of this fair, but there will also be many other products on sale, such as other dairy products, nuts, wine, oil, olives, pickles and pâtés. The cheese fair will be open from 12pm to 10pm.

The cheese fair coincides with the Saborea Estepona (Taste Estepona) tapas route with more than 30 bars and restaurants offering a tapa and drink (beer, soft drink or water) for three euros or tapa and wine for four euros.

The opening hours of the tapas route will be Friday from 8pm to 11pm, Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm and then 8 to 11pm, then on Sunday from 1 to 4pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  2. 2 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win
  3. 3 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  4. 4 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon
  5. 5 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  6. 6 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  7. 7 Schoolwork showcase: secondary poems
  8. 8 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  9. 9 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town gets cheesy with around 30 companies selling their wares at fair this weekend