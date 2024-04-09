Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Estepona marina. SUR
Market to raise funds for several local charities at Estepona marina
Charity

Market to raise funds for several local charities at Estepona marina

The event will be open to shoppers on Saturday 13 April between 10am and 3pm, and will feature organisations such as the Cruz Roja (the Spanish Red Cross)

Myrto Kaltsidou

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 14:53

Estepona marina is holding a charity market on Saturday 13 April. Organised in collaboration with the town's volunteering organisation, La Plataforma para la Promoción del Voluntariado de Estepona, the market will be set up in the port between 10am and 3pm.

The organisations and associations attending the event include: the Estepona branch of Spanish cancer association Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC); Cruz Roja (the Spanish Red Cross); disabilities association Asociación de Discapacitados Estepona (ASDIES); special needs association ADFIA Respira; humanitarian organisation Manos Unidas; Pax Cultural; dog charity Asociación Canina de Estepona; and the Estepona charity for autistic people, Asociación Niños Grandes, among others. There will be stalls from which people can buy various artisanal products.

The initiative has two main aims: to collaborate financially with the attending associations through the buying and selling of products, as well as to raise awareness of the work carried out by each organisation, for the benefit of the wider community and the volunteers themselves.

Manuel Raigón, managing director of the Estepona marina, said that Marinas del Mediterráneo D-Marin is always willing to collaborate with organisations and associations to hold activities which strengthen the social fabric of their community.

Raigón has invited anyone wishing to participating in this event to attend the market. In addition to doing their bit for a good cause, they can enjoy the marina's facilities.

Estepona's volunteering organisation, La Plataforma para la Promoción del Voluntariado de Estepona, is a non-profit organisation established in 2007. It is comprised of a wide range of groups and associations that work in the field of volunteering, and which join forces to contribute to better volunteering action.

