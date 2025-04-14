Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man airlifted to hospital by helicopter after falling six metres from corrugated roof in Manilva
112 incident

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 11:49

A man had to be airlifted to hospital by air ambulance on Sunday afternoon after falling from a roof in Manilva on the Costa del Sol. He had been painting, when he fell from some six metres from a corrugated roof into an interior courtyard. His current condition is unknown.

The incident was reported by a witness who lives in the area. Immediately, the 112 Andalucía coordination centre mobilised members of the provincial fire brigade and the 061 emergency health services, who attended to the injured man at the scene. They requested that he be taken to the hospital by a helicopter, given the possibility of serious injuries, including a fractured skull.

