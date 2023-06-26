Man wanted by UK and Spanish authorities arrested on the Costa del Sol F.M.R. was being sought by police in connection with a violent attack to steal a luxury watch worth £60,000 in Liverpool and also a separate kidnapping incident in Mijas

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two fugitives on the run from authorities in the UK and the Netherlands have been arrested in Estepona.

Spain's Guardia Civil police force caught, F.M.R., aged 29, who together with an accomplice, is accused of assaulting a man to rob him of a Richard Mille watch valued at more than 60,000 British pounds. When the man refused, the attackers stabbed him several times, causing extremely serious injuries that led to the victim being rushed to hospital. F.M.R. cut his own hand during the attack, allowing DNA samples to be taken from the scene and later identified by Merseyside Police (UK).

This same person was also being investigated in Spain for his connection to a kidnapping in Mijas in 2022. Together with other perpetrators, they allegedly held a woman against her will after stealing her Rolex watch, and tried to collect a ransom for her release. The victim managed to escape by jumping from the balcony of the house where she was being held.

In another operation, Guardia Civil also arrested a Dutch citizen, C.A.B., in Estepona who is wanted for crimes of fraud, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons.

According to Dutch authorities, C.A.B. was part of a criminal organisation dedicated to phishing scams in 2019, which affected dozens of victims in the Netherlands. Several firearms were also found during a search of his home in Holland.