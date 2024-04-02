Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of members of Malaga's CPB provincial fire brigade. J. A.
Man dies after quad bike plunges off a cliff in Estepona
112 incident

The operation to recover the victim's body lasted several hours and involved provincial firefighters and members of the Civil Guard's specialist mountain rescue team

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 10:45

A man has died in Estepona after a quad bike plunged off a cliff on Monday afternoon (1 April), according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room. Operators received a call at around 5.50pm alerting them to the incident and requesting rescue and urgent medical assistance.

Malaga's provincial fire brigade consortium (CPB), the 061 emergency ambulance service, Guardia Civil and National Police were activated by the coordination centre. The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue and intervention group (Greim), as well as the Estepona Civil Protection service were also on the scene.

Firefighters from Estepona and Greim operatives took part in the work to recover the body of the victim, which lasted until the evening. The personnel at the scene were only able to confirm the death of a 54 year old man, with no further details of the circumstances surrounding the incident being revealed.

