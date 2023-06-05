Magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered in Casares on the Costa del Sol

Sections
Monday, 5 June 2023, 08:41
There has been a new earth tremor registered in Malaga province. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake in the municipality of Casares this Monday morning, 5 June.
It was registered at around 6.45am at a depth of one kilometre, according to data provided by Spain’s national geographic institute (IGN).
112 said that its operators have received no notifications of material damage or personal injury. At the moment, the detailed information of the localities where the tremor might have been felt has not been disclosed either.
