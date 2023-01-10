Huge traffic jams on A-7 in Estepona after lorry fire One lane of the dual carriageway was closed on Tuesday afternoon after the incident occurred at kilometre 1057, near Atalaya

An accident involving a lorry has caused several kilometres of traffic jams on the A-7 dual carriageway in the Estepona area since early on Tuesday afternoon, 10 January.

According to DGT (directorate-general for traffic) sources, a lorry started to burn on the Malaga-bound carriageway and the right lane had to be closed to traffic, causing several kilometres of traffic jams. The fire brigade is working in the area to extinguish the blaze.

The incident occurred at kilometre 1,057, in the Atalaya-Isdabe area, according to the traffic authority. The lane will remain closed until the vehicle can be removed from the road, which means that traffic jams may continue to increase over the next few hours.