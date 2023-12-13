Hub created to help promote Costa del Sol town at a global level

SUR Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 12:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 'hub' with the aim of promoting the Estepona brand on a global level has been set up by the publishing and communication company ComunicaciónAm.

The company has explained that the facility is designed to be an open space for collaboration between companies, public entities and private individuals who wish to collaborate in the promotion and dissemination of the Estepona brand.

Prior to the private launch of the hub, the company met with Estepona town hall which expressed its support for the initiative and established joint lines of action. Among the agreements established, the Estepona brand will be promoted to "emphasise the values of Estepona as a sustainable town ("garden of the Costa del Sol"), the geographical uniqueness of Estepona as a tourist destination, as well as promoting Estepona as a sports and health town", according to a press release.

ComunicaciónAm has more than 25 years of experience in the field of publishing and communication. "We believe that now is the time for private initiatives to take a step forward and support the Estepona brand together with the public bodies. The collaboration of both the town hall and companies from different sectors is important to achieve the objectives set, as there is increasing competition between tourist destinations to attract more visitors. The majority of branding success stories are achieved when there is open collaboration between the public and private sector when they have shared objectives to publicise the excellence and opportunities offered by a town like Estepona", they argue.

Social media

ComunicacionAm specified that the only requirement to participate in this initiative is to be active in Estepona. "The hub is a model of multi-sector participation that has existed for years with different management models and objectives, but which has taken on a certain relevance with the so-called technological hubs", the company pointed out.

The aim of ‘Hub Marca Estepona’ (Hub brand Estepona) is to promote the town both nationally and internationally mainly using new technologies and digital communication, which will be developed through social media and websites.

The hub will generate content for the press, photography and videos that will always be used in accordance with the Estepona Brand values. Journalists and audiovisual professionals will work at the hub and will be responsible for generating specific content about Estepona and its brand values.

To participate in the hub, interested parties can request information at info@hubestepona.com or visit the website at www.hubestepona.com.