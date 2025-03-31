Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Manilva. SUR
Homeless foreigner arrested in connection with death of man who allegedly tried to steal from him on Costa del Sol
Police officers located the suspect close to the crime scene, while he was seeking help for the victim

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 31 March 2025, 11:15

A homeless German man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who allegedly tried to steal from him in the Costa del Sol town of Manilva on Saturday 29 March. The Guardia Civil located the suspect close to the crime scene. According to sources, he had gone looking for help after realising that the stab injuries to the Moroccan victim, 30, were of a serious nature.

At around 9.30am, the Local Police force received a report alerting them to a seriously injured man lying in a ditch on the A-377 road from Sabinillas to Manilva. Police patrols, a road ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene, but the paramedics couldn't save him.

The victim was identified by the police as an individual who had previously been involved in several thefts. According to the investigation, he was stabbed by the homeless man at least once, while allegedly trying to steal from him.

The suspect, who is around 40 years old, was arrested by police officers without putting up any resistance. He was found with blood on his left hand and some cuts on his fingers. He had gone to seek help and kept repeating: "He's dying, he's dying."

The man has been living in Manilva for some time, where he used to spend his days begging for food or money in front of supermarkets. He lived in an abandoned house in the Las Higueras area. However, in the past week, the Local Police had cordoned off the house due to the risk of collapse.

The suspect is currently being held in custody, while awaiting trial.

