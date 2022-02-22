Guardia Civil investigate the discovery of a body in Manilva The partially mummified body was found by workers cleaning a rental property in the Sabinillas area

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the discovery of a body in Manilva, on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The body was found by cleaning workers last Friday, 18 February, at a rental property on the Vistalmar Duquesa Norte residential development in the Sabinillas area.

Apparently, the body was found sandwiched between some rubbish and wooden planks. It was also partially mummified, according to El Confidencial.

After the body was removed, it was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga. There, an autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death, a task that is not easy due to the state of the body.

At the moment, according to the sources consulted by SUR, the circumstances of the death are unknown.