Goya's Disasters of War on display on the Costa del Sol

The exhibition 'Goya. Disasters of War. Fundación MAPFRE Collections' is now open to the public at the Mirador del Carmen exhibition space in the Costa del Sol town of Esptepona. The exhibition, which runs until 10 March 2024, brings together the 80 prints that Francisco de Goya y Lucientes produced to express the senselessness he experienced when contemplating the War of Independence.

The curator of collections at Fundación MAPFRE, Leyre Bozal, said on Friday 17 November during the inauguration: "We are very honoured to present Disasters of War by Francisco de Goya, one of history’s great artists, in the new Mirador del Carmen centre. This space will undoubtedly become the centre of culture in the town and from Fundación MAPFRE we are happy to be able to contribute to this.”

These engravings are one of the most important parts of the collections and confirm the interest that Fundación MAPFRE has always had in works on paper and specifically in engravings. "After their acquisition in 2013, the Desastres joined other important prints that we already had in our collection, such as the Vollard Suite by Pablo Picasso or the prints by José Gutiérrez Solana," added Bozal.

Goya's modern approach to depicting a war and its consequences is still relevant today. He was undoubtedly the first artist to do so without extolling the heroism of one side or the other, without taking sides. On the contrary, he shows the pain and barbarity of war and in doing so universalises it. Goya depicts what happened during the War of Independence, but in reality it could be about any war.

The Disasters of War is the first example in the history of painting where events such as war and its consequences are depicted not as heroic acts, but as the disaster and barbarism that they really are: fear, terror, hunger and poverty.