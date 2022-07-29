Fraudster arrested in Estepona for swindling more than 600,000 euros selling Covid tests One victim allegedly bought 1,000 antigen tests, which he never received after paying for them by bank transfer

A fraudster has been arrested in Estepona for allegedly swindling more than 600,000 euros by selling coronavirus antigen tests over the internet. One complainant allegedly bought 1,000 antigen tests, which he never received after paying for them by bank transfer.

National Police officers in Valencia have cleared up nine scams worth more than 600,000 euros perpetrated throughout Spain and related to the sale of medical equipment over the internet, according to a statement.

The police have arrested a 38-year-old woman of Spanish origin in Estepona, and a 43-year-old woman of Colombian origin in Ferrol, A Coruña, as alleged perpetrators of several fraud offences.

The investigations started at the end of September 2021 by officers from the cybercrime group of the provincial police force of Valencia when they received a complaint in which the head of a pharmaceutical company claimed to have been the victim of a scam by another alleged company that offered itself on the internet as a supplier of health material.

The complainant said he bought 1,000 antigen tests, which he never received after having made a money transfer.

During the investigations, the police found that the people behind the scam had created several fictitious companies and opened bank accounts to receive the transfers for the sales of the products they were offering.

The arrested women, who both have a criminal record, one of them for similar offences, have been brought before the courts. Investigations are continuing for the full clarification of the facts.