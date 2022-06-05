Four injured after a collision between three vehicles on AP-7 motorway in Manilva Firefighters released one trapped person from the wreckage and all were taken to the Costa del Sol hospital

Four people have been injured after three passenger cars collided on Saturday night on the AP-7 motorway in Malaga municipality of Manilva, according to Emergencies 112 Andalucía.

The emergency services control room, at around 11.15pm, received several calls from witnesses reporting a collision between three cars at kilometre 138 of the road, heading in the direction of Algeciras.

Firefighters released one trapped person from one of the vehicles.

Health workers confirmed that four people were injured in the incident; a 70-year-old man and three women aged 70, 32 and 31 who were taken to the Costa del Sol hospital for treatment.