PHOTO: @Plan_INFOCA / VIDEO: ADAM RUSSELL

A-7 closed in both directions as helicopters scrambled to forest fire in Estepona

The Junta's Plan Infoca brigade has also sent firefighting crews on the ground to the blaze which was declared late this Wednesday afternoon, 17 August

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has declared a forest fire in Estepona late this Wednesday afternoon, 17 August.

The brigade has sent three helicopters and two crews of specialist firefighters to the scene. Malaga provincial fire brigade members are also in attendance.

112 Andalucía has reported that the A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions at km 152 as a result of the blaze.

