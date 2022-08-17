A-7 closed in both directions as helicopters scrambled to forest fire in Estepona The Junta's Plan Infoca brigade has also sent firefighting crews on the ground to the blaze which was declared late this Wednesday afternoon, 17 August

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has declared a forest fire in Estepona late this Wednesday afternoon, 17 August.

The brigade has sent three helicopters and two crews of specialist firefighters to the scene. Malaga provincial fire brigade members are also in attendance.

Been burning for nearly two hours now. Looks like two separate spots too. pic.twitter.com/NAb4CsbHli Adam Russell (@adamrussell96) August 17, 2022

112 Andalucía has reported that the A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions at km 152 as a result of the blaze.

More to follow...

#IFEstepona desde el helicóptero KA70. Se observa como el viento de 20 km/h tumba la columna de humo casi a ras de suelo. Seguimos trabajando en la extinción de este incendio con la colaboración de @cpbmalagapic.twitter.com/QWOIRRcZ7R INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 17, 2022