Plans for construction of seven football pitches in Estepona

Estepona town hall has announced the tender for the extension and operation of the Arroyo Enmedio sports areas, where there are plans to construct seven football pitches of various sizes, a green area, a bio-healthy circuit and a space for model cars.
The contract, which is valued at 4.3 million euros, includes a clause allowing for the pitches to be used on 25 days a year for municipal public use. The company awarded the contract will be responsible for managing the area for 40 years in exchange for a payment of 5,000 euros to the town hall.
Once the work has been completed, the west end of Estepona will have a natural grass 11-a-side football pitch, a natural grass seven-a-side football pitch and an artificial grass pitch, as well as four synthetic five-a-side football pitches.
The current changing rooms and other facilities, including the gym, storeroom and reception, will also be extended. With regard to the rental of the seven and 11-a-side football pitches, the contractor will be obliged to apply the public prices reflected in the town hall by-laws.
The extension of the facilities will also include the creation of an green area, which will feature a pedestrian walkway running through the two areas. The first of these will be located in the northern section of the area and will consist of a bio-healthy circuit. The second, further south, will have a circuit for model cars.