First-ever Manga festival comes to the Costa del Sol

Estepona is hosting the first ever Costa del Sol Manga Festival on 25, 26 and 27 August at the town’s Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos.

The event, organised by the non-profit association Pax Cultural in collaboration with the town hall, will include "mini cosplay" catwalks, film screenings, games, 'Kpop' dance workshops and musical performances and more.

The festival is to open at 4pm on Friday and will continue until 10pm. On Saturday 26 the programme includes an 'Otaku Disco' party at Loui Loui Live Estepona, in the Marina.

Tickets for the festival cost one euro on Friday and two euros on Saturday and Sunday. The organisers have pointed out that entry will be free on the first and last day - Friday and Sunday - for cosplayers.