Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The event poster. SUR
First-ever Manga festival comes to the Costa del Sol
Entertainment

First-ever Manga festival comes to the Costa del Sol

The Estepona event will include mini cosplay catwalks, film screenings, games, Kpop dance workshops and musical performances and more

Europa Press

Estepona

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:13

Compartir

Estepona is hosting the first ever Costa del Sol Manga Festival on 25, 26 and 27 August at the town’s Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos.

The event, organised by the non-profit association Pax Cultural in collaboration with the town hall, will include "mini cosplay" catwalks, film screenings, games, 'Kpop' dance workshops and musical performances and more.

The festival is to open at 4pm on Friday and will continue until 10pm. On Saturday 26 the programme includes an 'Otaku Disco' party at Loui Loui Live Estepona, in the Marina.

Tickets for the festival cost one euro on Friday and two euros on Saturday and Sunday. The organisers have pointed out that entry will be free on the first and last day - Friday and Sunday - for cosplayers.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad