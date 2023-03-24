First stone laid on new footpath that will link Manilva town with the coast Work on the first section of the walkway has started after the provincial authority set aside a million euros

The first stone on the new pathway is laid by dignitaries.

Councillors in Manilva have laid the first stone of the new footpath that will link the town with Sabinillas on the coast, following the line of the A-377.

The work will progress in three stages and the first section, from the Sabinillas roundabout to the crossroads at Manilva Green, has been started with an investment of 1.1 million euros by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación.

Stretching for one kilometre, the path will be three metres wide and have a concrete surface. It is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

The second section of the footpath will go from the Manilva Green junction into the town centre.

The stone-laying event was attended by the mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez, and other officials, as well as former mayor Francisco Miguel Álvarez, who was heavily involved with his support of the project.

The town hall in Manilva has asked members of the public to be careful in the area while the works are in progress.