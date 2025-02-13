These are the almost 50 streets that will benefit from Estepona's new asphalting plan

Image of one of the asphalting works already carried out in Estepona.

María Albarral Estepona Thursday, 13 February 2025, 19:38

Estepona town hall has announced a series of projects included in its new municipal asphalting plan, which will improve almost fifty streets in the centre and the outskirts of the town. This is the sixth programme of its kind to be carried out by the town hall, giving continuity to the work carried out in recent years on other main and secondary streets in the town. The first project was carried out on Wednesday 12 February on Avenida de Los Frutales.

A total of 43 roads are included in the plan, which have been selected on the basis of the deterioration of the road surface, although this number could be increased as the work progresses.

After Avenida de Los Frutales, work will be carried out on Calle Peral, Calle Matías Prats and Calle José Luis Díez. Next week, work is planned for Avenida del Carmen (from Tuesday to Thursday at night).

According to the planned schedule, work will continue on Calle Lazaga, Luis Buñuel, Alcalá Galiano, Gabriela Mistral, Juan Guerrero, Ronda, Dos de Mayo, Jacinto Benavente and Calle La Mantilla. Work will also be carried out in the area around the car park on Avenida de la Libertad.

In March the asphalting plan will focus on Calle Los Naranjos, with the demolition of kerbs and repairs, and the replacement of paving; and with the asphalting of Calle Terral, Calle José Santacana and Avenida de Andalucía. The work will continue on Calle Los Naranjos, Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Gutenberg, Calle Alonso Cano, Newton and Arrabal Industrial where the work is expected to be carried out at night.

The next phase of the plan, once completed in the centre, will focus on the outskirts of the town, where the work areas are as follows: Del Molino, Del Reposo, Caddie, Valderrama Golf, Del Aire, De la Estrella, Irene Villa, Del Salmón, Isla Verde, Del Dragma, Avenida Costa Galera, Avenida México, Costa Natura beach access, Los Granados access and car park, Avenida Hacienda del Sol, Avenida Del Norte, Avenida De los Andaluces, Calle Somontano, and Calle Del Priorato.

The asphalting contract awarded to Elsamex Gestión de Infraestructuras, which presented the best economic offer, for 1.75 million euros, which meant a significant reduction with respect to the base price of the tender, which was set at 2.2 million euros.

Ana Velasco, councillor for development, infrastructure and tourism, has announced that work has started on a new asphalting plan which will cover other streets in the municipality and which will begin in autumn of this year.

This new asphalting plan is in addition to the five previous ones that have been carried out in the town, which have improved more than 200 streets and have covered nearly 300,000 square metres of surface area both in the town centre and in areas on the outskirts.