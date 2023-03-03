Fairground offered for sports and leisure use The facilities will allow the area to be used throughout the year

Manilva will tomorrow, Saturday, officially open its new leisure venue, which is located in the fairgrounds located next to the river road.

The council has invested around 200,000 euros in facilities that will allow the fairgrounds to be used throughout the year, and not just be exclusively used for the town's annual feria in August.

Basketball, futsal, volleyball, athletics and skating areas have been set up on the site. Some of the elements are removable, allowing the venue to accommodate large-scale public events, such as concerts.