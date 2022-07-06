Estepona's Coastal Path nears completion with the opening of new Arroyo Vaquero section Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, has granted aid totaling 3.5 million euros for a dozen Senda Litoral projects along the Costa del Sol over the past six years

The President of Diputación de Malaga, Francisco Salado, and the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, at the inauguration. / sur

Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, has officially opened a new section of the Costal Path in Estepona with the town's mayor, José María García Urbano.

The coastal walking path in Estepona is now 90 per cent complete and has a main 20-kilometre-long section with linking pedestrian paths.

New section includes a 30-metre-long wooden pedestrian bridge over the Arroyo Vaquero, which connects the Bahia Dorada residential development and the Avenida de Mexico.

Two concrete ramps give access to the bridge and, along with new paths, now link with the pedestrian path sections by the Avenida de Mexico.

Salado explained that the works have involved an investment of nearly 230,000 euros, with the council contributing approximately 214,000 euros through the Municipal Economic Recovery Plan and the remainder coming from Estepona town hall. Once completed the coastal path will stretch for 23 kilometres through Estepona.

Salado added that the provincial authority has granted aid, totaling 3.5 million euros, for a dozen Coastal Path projects along the Costa del Sol over the past six years.

New projects to benefit from this grant aid in 2022 include more than 800,000 euros for the reform of a section of Estepona´s promenade between La Cala and Jacaranda. This is part of a special plan dedicated to the 16 municipalities in the province with more than 25,000 inhabitants.