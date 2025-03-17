Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Façade of Estepona's Mercado de Abastos. SUR.
Chance to run Estepona&#039;s restaurant and commercial space in Mercado de Abastos put out to tender
Chance to run Estepona's restaurant and commercial space in Mercado de Abastos put out to tender

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:18

Estepona town hall has put out to tender the project for the economic exploitation of the Mercado de Abastos as a commercial and hospitality establishment. The successful bidder will be held responsible for adopting all the legal measures and actions, without the town hall assuming any cost or risk.

The aim of the project is to boost commerce in the historic centre of Estepona - an area that is undergoing a continuous process of revitalisation. The Mercado de Abastos is an ideal complement to the objective, as it has been part of Estepona's commercial landscape since its inauguration in 1948. The building had been used as a traditional market until 2019, when it underwent a complete refurbishment for use as a catering and commercial establishment.

The 950-square-metre property is located on Calle Villa, in the heart of the town centre. The concession will be for a period of 20 years. The minimum annual fee to be received by the town hall has been set at 83,362.16 euros and the bid with the highest fee will be selected.

The deadline for submission of objections and supporting documentation is 1 April.

