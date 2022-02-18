Estepona's green spaces now cover a million square metres The town's green spaces have doubled since last decade, thanks to efforts from the town council

The town council of Estepona is promoting measures that contribute to making the town more environmentally friendly and with a better quality of life for everyone. During 2021, the council provided the town with more than one million flowers and hundred's of trees and has now increased public green areas to 100 hectares.

A million square metres of green spaces that are almost double those existing a decade ago. "From the department of Parks and Gardens a great effort is made throughout the year designing and carrying out projects so that residents and visitors can enjoy well-maintained and beautified green spaces during any season of the year," explained the deputy mayor of the department of Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa.