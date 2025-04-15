Estepona takes the plunge to get new indoor swimming pool and racquet sports courts

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:24 Compartir

Estepona town hall has opened the tender period for the construction and operation of a new indoor swimming pool, which will be located on a municipal plot in the Camino de las Mesas area, between Calle Países Bajos, Calle Francia and Avenida Puerta del Mar. The successful bidder for the project includes spaces for racket sports, which should be added to the construction plan.

Last August, the town hall decided that the plot, with a total of 11,150 square metres of surface area, will be used for the construction of sports facilities.

According to municipal sources, the successful bidder will assume the financing of all the works. They must also bear the costs of operating and maintaining the facilities, the completion of which must be presented to the town hall for approval. In addition, the space will be open to the public during the entire concession term.

The project also includes an outdoor space for other sports and activities, including at least two petanque courts.

The building must house toilets, changing rooms, offices and service premises, as well as optional recreation and meeting rooms, classrooms for theory classes, gymnasium, sports shop and food and catering facilities. The centre should also be equipped with an outside car park for at least 40 vehicles, as well as green spaces that would provide shade. The design should ensure easy maintenance and low water and energy consumption.

The maximum term of the concession will be 50 years. At the end of the contract, the land, with all the works and installations that are permanently attached to it, must be handed over to the town hall in a well-preserved state and free of any charges or encumbrances. The minimum fee, which will be updated annually, will be 22,440 euros per year, plus any applicable taxes.

The contract will be awarded to the best fee offered, with the consideration of a 20% discount for registered Estepona residents. The town hall will also prioritise bids that present a project with a greater number of tennis, padel and multi-purpose courts, free transfer of two courts to the town hall for public use, as well as improved environmental and parking plans and installation of photovoltaic panels or other clean energy systems.