Estepona town hall to renovate numerous playgrounds in the town

Estepona town hall has begun its plan for the renovation and improvement of the municipal playgrounds located both in the town centre and in the outlying areas. The aim of this project is to modernise and bring these spaces for children's leisure activities into a perfect state for safe use.

Play and safety elements that are in poor condition will be replaced by others of higher quality, more modern design and adapted to the needs of children, as reported by the local council in a press release.

Work has begun on the playground in Calle Santiago Apóstol and is continuing on those located in Parque del Ángel and Plaza del Ajedrez. To these actions must be added the children's playground that was recently inaugurated in Plaza Daniel Casares.

The plan to improve these children's areas will continue over the next few weeks in numerous locations, including Plaza de las Nieves in Cancelada, Plaza de la Concordia and Tenencia de Alcaldía in Isdabe, Blas Infante in the Picasso neighbourhood, Jardín de la Vega and Parque de El Abuelo, among others.

The initiative involves replacing the protective surfaces made of rubber tiles. Additionally, play equipment in poor condition will be removed and transported to the town hall’s storage facility to be reused as spare parts.

The project was awarded for 745,254 euros including IVA sales tax and will take six months to complete.