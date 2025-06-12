Estepona town hall puts repair of Playa Bella coastal path out to tender

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Thursday, 12 June 2025, 14:44 | Updated 14:57h. Compartir

Estepona town hall has initiated procedures to repair and stabilise part of an existing retaining wall in the Playa Bella beach area. The area has been damaged by various storms since 2015, when this section was inaugurated. Work will be carried out on the coastal pathway that connects La Chimenea with Playa Bella and the tender for the contract has already been opened.

The base price of the tender for the work is 74,099 euros. The completion of the work, from the moment the contract is signed, is estimated at six weeks.

Estepona town hall considers it urgent to stabilise the coastline with the construction of breakwaters or any other solution "determined suitable by the coastal authorities. The beaches of Estepona have been affected for years by the effects of erosion, which causes significant damage to both infrastructure and equipment. The breakwaters are necessary to put an end to the loss of sand and the advance of the waves, which leads to significant damage, as the situation at Playa Bella has shown", municipal sources stated.

A few months ago, mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano called on central government to enter into a dialogue with the town hall for the authorisation of necessary projects, which aim to provide stability for municipal beaches and relevant infrastructure. However, "to date, no response has been received and the Estepona coastline continues to suffer the effects of storms".