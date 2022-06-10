Estepona beach gains a smoke-free zone The La Rada area in the Costa del Sol town will also include a playground and a small water park for children

Estepona town hall has annnounced that the La Rada beach in the Costa del Sol resort has a smoke-free area. The councillor responsible for Beaches, Susana Aragón, also highlighted that the playground and a small water park for children, which is installed every year, is back.

The town hall said that it has chosen this location because it is popular among families with children and sportspeople. The smoke-free zone at La Rada aims to raise awareness of the importance of not dropping litter by the shore.

"Each cigarette butt that is deposited in the sand or on the shore can pollute up to 50 litres of water and can take up to 10 years to biodegrade," Aragón pointed out, adding that it is the seabed and the species that live there suffer the consequences.

With the aim of promoting healthy lifestyles, the councillor pointed out that smoking is the number one preventable cause of illness, disability and premature death. In Europe alone, it causes 1.2 million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization.