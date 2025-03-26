Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The clean-up operation in full swing on the Costa del Sol resort's beaches. SUR.
Estepona removes nearly 12,000 cubic metres of debris from its beaches following recent storms
The Costa del Sol town hall has launched a major effort to clean-up the coastline ahead of the busy Easter holiday period

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 07:53

Estepona town hall is advancing the cleaning work on all the beaches in the municipality, having already removed about 12,000 cubic metres of reeds and various waste that have been washed up by recent storms.

The main difficulty cleaning services are encountering is the continuous appearance of waste and rubbish due to the flooding of rivers and streams as a result of the recurrent rainfall that has only now started to slow down. In addition, some areas have only become accessible now, after water levels have dropped. Faced with this challenge, the town hall has increased its efforts, in order to have the beaches ready for the Easter holidays.

Finally, with regard to the upcoming tourist season, the municipality has begun installing the new lifeguard towers, which will be operational at La Rada, El Cristo, El Padrón, El Saladillo and Arroyo Vaquero.

