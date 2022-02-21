Estepona police officers face 30 years in jail if found guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl Two officers from the Local Police force are accused of sexually assaulting the girl in June 2018, and forcing her to consume cocaine

It was in the news all over Spain. Two Local Police officers from Estepona were arrested in 2018, accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl. Now the State prosecution is asking for them to be sentenced to 30 years in jail, and a legal case brought privately is demanding that they be imprisoned for 33 years because they also forced her to consume cocaine, which is an additional offence.

The incident occurred on 10 June 2018. The girl, who is from Madrid, was spending a few days on the Costa del Sol with a friend and the friend’s boyfriend. They left the Mosaïc disco in the early hours of the morning and got into their car, with the man driving. As they were heading along Avenida Litoral they were stopped by two police officers in a patrol car. The officers didn’t ask for any documentation or breathalyse the driver; instead they called a taxi to take the three youngsters to where they were staying, and went with them.

Once there, the officers are said to have prepared lines of cocaine and tried to undress the girl, who was very drunk; she resisted and the other girl’s boyfriend tried to intervene but was overpowered and threatened by one of the police. The other officer ripped her dress off, leaving her in her underwear.

Her friend, shocked and upset, managed to run out of the apartment. The officers tried to persuade the girl to have a threesome with them, and one is said to have dipped his fingers into some cocaine and pushed them into her mouth when she refused to take any.

One of the officers then took the girl into another room, where he is alleged to have raped her, and the other forced the man to accompany him outside to buy more drugs. However, when they returned they found that his girlfriend had dialled 061 and the emergency services were on the doorstep. The police officer rang his colleague to warn him, and they were able to leave the scene before the National Police arrived, but were later arrested.

The prosecution says the victim is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of this incident, which affects her ability to live her daily life. Both officers are charged with crimes against sexual freedom.