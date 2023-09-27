Estepona introduces measures to help tackle drought crisis in the province by cutting water use by 10 per cent

David Lerma Estepona Compartir Copiar enlace

Estepona has proposed measures to reduce the town's consumption of treated potable water by ten per cent. The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has signed a municipal order which puts in place a series of measures that aim to reduce drinking water demand, from 1 October indefinitely, thereby complying with the recommendations of the Special Drought Plan of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalusian Meditarranean Basins.

Due to the scarcity of water resources for the supply of the western strip of the Costa del Sol and in order to ensure the supply to the general population, the use of drinking water is prohibited for the irrigation of golf courses; the filling of private swimming pools; car washing outside authorised establishments; the use in ornamental fountains that do not have a closed water circuit; and in public showers, as well as any other non-essential use.

The irrigation of Estepona's parks and green areas, both public and private, will only be watered a maximum of three days per week under the new regulations. Public gardens will use recycled or untreated water where possible. Public and private roads will be washed with non-potable water from wells, except in cases where pressure washers with sprayers are used for sanitary reasons.

In order to guarantee that these water saving measures are effective, the town hall has requested the maximum collaboration of the residential developments in the town and the public, for which an awareness campaign will be launched on social media networks and other media in the near future.