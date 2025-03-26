Estepona installs 17 new lifeguard towers on its beaches ready for peak holiday season

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 21:54 Compartir

Estepona town hall has begun installing 17 new lifeguard towers on municipal beaches in preparation for the summer season (15 June - 15 September). Their design guarantees resistance to ultraviolent radiation, humidity and weather phenomena, which makes them more durable, with no maintenance needed.

The new towers will be 4.7 metres high, 0.7 metres of which will be buried into the sand, and have a transportable, prefabricated structure of two parts (base and hut) with an access ladder to the upper area. In the upper part, there will also be a decked area, which gives the lifeguard on duty full view of the beach.

Each stand will also feature an acrylic portal on each side so that surveillance can be carried out without any issues on bad weather days.