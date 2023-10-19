Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on Estepona's new climbing wall has started. SUR
Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape

The new facility will be to host international competitions among elite climbers

David Lerma

Marbella

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 12:16

Work to assemble the metal structure of Estepona’s new climbing wall has started and is expected to be complete in around three months according to the councillor for urban development, Ana Velasco. The councillor went on to say that the foundation work has been completed and the metal pillars have already begun to be installed. The climbing wall will form part of the offer at the town’s Parque Ferial, Deportivo y de Ocio Permanente.

This is the first facility of its type to be created in the area, which, thanks to its dimensions and its safety requirements, with UNE-EN 12572 certification, will be able to host international competitions among elite climbers. Climbing has been an Olympic sport since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Three types of climbing

The climbing wall will be divided into three sections according to difficulty (115 metres, 363 metres and 184 square metres). The latter is designed to simulate rock climbing which is usually practised outside or on rock blocks or walls of no more than eight metres. This space, which will be partly in the open air and will have a roof, can also be used at night as it will have a lighting system installed.

The project is being carried out by Sepisur XXI S.L. and has received an investment of just under 1.7 million euros, financed by the town hall’s Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience and is being financed by the European Union's Next Generation fund. The project is also included in the tourism sustainability in destinations 2021-2023 programme and Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism in Estepona 2022-2024.

Velasco said that this new sports facility will be completed in the next three months and stressed that "it will mean extending Estepona's sporting offer with first class facilities".

