Scorched area of Sierra Bermeja after the 2021 fire. Josele
Estepona clears forest areas in effort to minimise the risk of wildfires

Following the devastating fires that the ravaged Sierra Bermeja area in 2021 and 2022, the municipality has cleared more than 100 kilometres of forest roads and plots of land

David Lerma

Estepona

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 16:38

Estepona town council has cleared more than 100 kilometres of forest roads and plots of land in an operation that has lasted several months.

The deputy mayor Blas Ruzafa announced the milestone on Monday and said that the work was carried out by the Agriculture department to prevent forest fires such as those that ravaged the Sierra Bermeja area in 2021 and 2022. Ruzafa also said that the department has seen its staff numbers increase by four, bringing the total number to 11.

Blas Ruzafa stressed the importance of keeping the rural roads clean and clear of dry vegetation, which, as well as helping to prevent forest fires, helps reduce incidents during heavy rainfall and improves visibility for drivers. A new backhoe mower with a brush cutter is helping the workers, especially in areas with dense vegetation.

Although the work is mainly focused on clearing and maintenance of the banks of roads, streams and rivers, the town hall's operational services also carry out road repair work, maintenance of municipal plots, and the cleaning of riverbeds that run through urban areas.

The 2021 Sierra Bermeja fire burnt 9,600 hectares and took a month and a half to put out mainly due to the fact that, as a pyrocumulus fire, it could be reignited from the air.

