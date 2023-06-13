Estepona celebrates summer solstice with French-theme music festival The Fête de la Musique will be held on Wednesday 21 June and will feature Malou, a singer who fuses traditional French music with jazz and flamenco

David Lerma Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Estepona is to mark the summer solstice with its fifth Fiesta de la Música, a French-theme event that will take place in Plaza Antonia Guerrero on Wednesday 21 June at 8pm.

The free music festival (Fête de la Musique in French) began in France in 1982 and has since spread to 120 countries. The objective is to promote amateur French-speaking musicians and bands of any genre and give them a chance to perform live in front of an audience.

In France, this celebration was an immediate success and took on considerable scope, becoming a national event in several countries such as Luxembourg, Italy, Greece, Peru, Berlin and Ecuador. It has also been taken to New York and Mexico City.

The Estepona festival will feature a performance by French singer Malou who fuses traditional French music with jazz and flamenco.

The festival is part of the collaboration agreement between the Alianza Francesa de Málaga and Estepona town hall. The programme also offers language courses at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre, and events related to French culture, such as film, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.