Estepona becomes first town on the Costa del Sol to create a Low Emission Zone

Estepona is the first town on the Costa del Sol to create a Low Emission Zone (ZBE) in a big move towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The regulation, published in Spain's BPOE Official State Gazette, aims to promote more sustainable transport alternatives and restrict access in the town centre to the most polluting vehicles. The zone will be effective before the end of the year and will be implemented in three phases.

The first stage, to be implemented this year, will restrict the town centre to all vehicles that do not have an environmental sticker between 8am and 9pm. In 2024, traffic will then be totally restricted to this type of vehicle, so that the above-mentioned timetable will affect those with a Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) B sticker. In 2025, the rule will regulate those vehicles that only have a DGT C sticker.

The area that will be included in the Low Emission Zone will be 600,000 square metres covering most of the historic centre of the town, marked by the Avenida Andalucía, the Tajo and Pilar de Farinós streets , Avenida de San Lorenzo and the seafront.

Estepona town hall said: "this delimitation ensures and guarantees circulation around the ZBE via Avenida Andalucía and Avenida San Lorenzo, so that mobility in the municipality is guaranteed via these roads, as circulation on them will not be subject to the restrictions of the Low Emission Zone".

Vehicles registered in Estepona, loading and unloading vehicles, all vehicles accessing public car parks and those going to hotels will be exempt from the restrictions.