Eleven arrested as Spanish police hit an organisation which has been counterfeiting money The operation, which is still open, took place early Tuesday morning and included property searches in Estepona

The National Police worked jointly with the Mossos d'Esquadra and Europol / sur

The Mossos d'Esquadra, National Police and Europol arrested eleven people on 1 March as part of an operation against an alleged criminal organisation which has been counterfeiting money.

The police operation, which also involved searching nine properties, was carried out in the Catalonian towns of Tarragona, Reus and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) and also in Estepona (Malaga).

Police sources say that the arrests on Tuesday were the start of the operation, as their investigation is continuing.