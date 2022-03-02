Eleven arrested as Spanish police hit an organisation which has been counterfeiting money

The Mossos d'Esquadra, National Police and Europol arrested eleven people on 1 March as part of an operation against an alleged criminal organisation which has been counterfeiting money.
The police operation, which also involved searching nine properties, was carried out in the Catalonian towns of Tarragona, Reus and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) and also in Estepona (Malaga).
Police sources say that the arrests on Tuesday were the start of the operation, as their investigation is continuing.