Drug trafficker wanted by United Kingdom authorities arrested in Estepona

British officials requested the assistance of the police and courts in Spain to be able to locate, arrest and search the home of the individual, the alleged leader of a criminal organisation

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have detained a 34-year-old man in Estepona under an international arrest warrant for drug trafficking and crimes against public health. The individual was wanted in the United Kingdom.

The British requested judicial assistance in Spain to be able to locate, arrest and search the home of the person, the alleged leader of a criminal organisation that operated from Estepona and imported and distributed large amounts of drugs

Police sources said he introduced 293 kilograms of cocaine, 143 kilograms of ketamine, 12.5 kilograms of heroin and five of cannabis, using various routes that included the ports of Antwerp in Belgium and others in France to receive the drugs from Colombia.

The wanted person was arrested by members of the National Police's Udyco serious and organised crime unit from Estepona. The raid and search of the home was carried out in the presence of the British police officers responsible for the investigation.

During the operation two luxury watches, banking and accounting documentation, keys and documentation of a vehicle, as well as 1,150 euros in cash were seized. The detained man was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of Spain's National Court.