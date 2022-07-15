A&E department at new Estepona hospital is due to open in two weeks The hospital is hiring doctors for the department and have appointed seven so far

The acting Andalusian minister for Health, Jesús Aguirre, said this week that the A&E department at the new hospital in Estepona should open in two weeks. "We are currently contracting doctors for the department; we have appointed seven but need 15 altogether," he said. "Depending on how things go, we believe that in a week or two the A&E department will be able to open."

However, this hospital, which opened a year ago, is still not able to admit inpatients. Doctors from the Costa del Sol hospital would be able to act as supply staff, but "there is an overall shortage of medical staff," Aguirre said.