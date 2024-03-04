Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cyclist dies after being struck by car on Costa del Sol stretch of A-7
The accident happened in the early hours of this Monday morning at kilometre 1060, in the direction of Cadiz

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 4 March 2024, 10:48

A 58-year-old cyclist died early this Monday morning (4 March) after being struck by a car in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to sources in the 112 Andaluciá emergency services control room.

The accident happened on the A-7 at around 00.45am and an eyewitness told call centre operators that a car had struck a man on a bicycle at kilometre 1060 of the road, in the direction of Cadiz.

Guardia Civil traffic officers and an emergency 061 ambulance rushed to the location but health services confirmed the death of the cyclist, a 58-year-old man, at the scene of the accident.

