Costa del Sol is going up in the world and poised to have largest open-air climbing wall in Spain

Estepona is just a few weeks away from having the largest open-air climbing wall in Spain. "It is going to be a unique space because so far there is none that covers the three categories of speed, difficulty and bouldering. This will help us to attract competitions as well as being able to practise all sports", Francisco Jiménez, one of the members of the Estepona Mountain Group (GRUME), told SUR.

The new facility, which is being built in the permanent fairground, sports and leisure park, has the measurements and functionalities that will allow, in addition to amateur sports, national and even international competitions for elite sportsmen and women, as the construction is being carried out in compliance with the regulatory standards that make it possible.

"Our idea is to be able to create a municipal climbing school and, in addition, we will be able to train", explained Jiménez, who added that "as it is an Olympic sport, many federation members can come to practise because it will be a very complete facility".

The climbing wall is being built in accordance with the UNE EN 12572 standard and has been designed for the following practices: difficulty mode, speed mode and bouldering mode. It will have a total surface area of 662 square metres, which will be divided up for the different categories of this discipline: speed zone (115 square metres), difficulty zone (363 square metres) and bouldering zone (184 square metres).

Olympic sport

The structure has two heights and high-precision 3D modelling as well as a self-stable structure of 130,000 kilos of steel with a luminous coating have been used. The space will have a covered area and lighting so that it can also be used at night.

Climbing has been an Olympic sport since Tokyo 2020. The Estepona climbing wall, which has involved an investment of 1.6 million euros, is ready for the challenge of being able to meet the needs of athletes who want to train at the highest levels. Andalusian company Sepisur XXI S.L. has been awarded the contract to carry out the work, which is nearing completion.

Multinational company EP Climbing, a Spanish manufacturer with experience in the construction of climbing walls for the Olympic Games has been chosen to provide the equipment.

The climbing wall model is similar to the one built by the company for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile and other events in Asia and stands out for its uniqueness and versatility.