The choir at a performance earlier this year. SUR
Community spirit

Costa del Sol choir gears up for festive fundraising performances

Love to Sing members have lined up a series of concerts on the coast in the lead up to Christmas to “support those less fortunate in the local communities”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Monday, 17 November 2025, 13:06

The Love to Sing choir will be performing at various venues along the Costa del Sol in the lead up to the festive season, from a dinner gala night show, to open air performances and a concert in aid of Cudeca. A spokesperson for the choir said that these “seasonal events will get us all in the mood for Christmas and support those less fortunate in the local communities. raising funds for various charities”.

The performances begin on Friday 28 November (7pm), with a Christmas dinner concert at Fresco Marina, Sotogrande port, which will be used to raise funds for the Nuevo Futuro children's Christmas toy appeal. Tickets cost 45 euros.

The choir will offer a Christmas concert at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium on 12 December (7pm). Tickets for this performance, in aid of Cudeca, cost five euros in advance on the entradium platform, or seven euros at the door.

The following evening (7pm), the choir can be caught at the Santa Ana church in Manilva, which will raise funds for the church’s campaign to support “those less fortunate in the community”.

Other concerts include the Flying Squirrel annual Christmas fair in Plaza Monte Duquesa in aid of the Manilva anti-dementia group (19 December), and the ‘Under the Arches’ Christmas concert, supported by Arkwrights Supermarket and The Dolphin Bar, also in aid of the dementia group (24 December).

For more information and reservations, phone Maggie on +34 628 16 39 77, or visit the Love to Sing CDS Facebook page.

